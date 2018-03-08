Charges Dropped Against Councilwoman April Jackson

Prosecutors dismissed assault charges against Salisbury Councilwoman April Jackson and another woman. Both woman were charged last summer after the two were involved in a scuffle at a Salisbury park.
After the state dismissed April Jackson's assault charges, Jackson, ran out of courtroom with tears of joy, knowing she's innocent.
Councilwoman Jackson says the case almost ruined her image and could've risked her job as a Salisbury council member.
