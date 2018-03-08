Delaware House Passes Bump Stock Ban - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware House Passes Bump Stock Ban

A proposed ban on bump fire stocks was approved by Delaware's House of Representatives on Thursday, sending the legislation to the state Senate.

House Bill 300 was approved 25-2, with 11 Republican lawmakers not voting. The legislation prohibits the possession, purchase, sale, receipt, or transfer of bump stocks, a type of attachment that uses a semi-automatic rifle's recoil to bounce the firearm back-and-forth against a stationary trigger finger.

