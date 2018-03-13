Updated: Two Houses Destroyed in Rehoboth Beach Fire

Authorities are searching for the cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed two homes in Rehoboth Beach.
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company spokesman Warren Jones said that shortly after 3 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reported working house fire on Sand Dune Drive. Rehoboth Beach Firefighters were assisted on the initial dispatch by the Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company.
