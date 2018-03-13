Dover Eyes "Public Safety Fee" for Nonprofits

Dover council members are considering a proposal to charge nonprofits and other tax-exempt property owners in the city a fee to help fund fire and police operations in the city.
The proposal would charge organizations like churches, senior centers, and schools a rate multiplied by the square frontage of those properties. Sponsors of the ordinance have suggested the rate could be set at 1 cent or as high as 2 cents.
