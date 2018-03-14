Revenue Cap - Mike Dunn - Full Interview

A decades old revenue cap is up for debate in Wicomico County. The Greater Salisbury Committee wants to explore removing the cap, which restricts the county from adding more than 2-percent to its coffers each year. Voters approved the cap 19 years ago. Supporters believe it has kept taxes in check. Others argue the cap has impacted things like the county's schools and roads. Here is the full interview with Greater Salisbury Committee's Mike Dunn.