Stephen Decatur High School Students Sit in Silence for School Shooting Victims

In Worcester County, students never left the building, even while others on Delmarva were participating in the National Walkout Day, but, for 17 minutes, Stephen Decatur High School students sat in silence outside their classrooms as they remembered the 17 victims at the recent Parkland, Florida shootings.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices