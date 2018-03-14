After Walkout, Caesar Rodney Students Talk Gun Control and School Safety at Lawmaker Forum

It started with students filing out of Caesar Rodney High School and ended with a dialogue involving state lawmakers.
CRHS students on Wednesday joined students at schools across the country in walking out of classes to honor the victims of February's school shooting in Florida. Many of those students then participated in a forum with Delaware legislators to talk about gun control and school safety.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices