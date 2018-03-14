After Walkout, Caesar Rodney Students Talk Gun Control and Schoo - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

After Walkout, Caesar Rodney Students Talk Gun Control and School Safety at Lawmaker Forum

It started with students filing out of Caesar Rodney High School and ended with a dialogue involving state lawmakers.

CRHS students on Wednesday joined students at schools across the country in walking out of classes to honor the victims of February's school shooting in Florida. Many of those students then participated in a forum with Delaware legislators to talk about gun control and school safety.

