Rally Calls for Stricter Gun Laws, Republican State Senators Disagree

People met in front of the State House in Annapolis on Wednesday to let lawmakers know they wanted change.
The group of over 30 demanded lawmakers make Maryland's gun laws even tougher, making it harder for people to access things like assault rifles.
But tighter gun laws are not currently on the agenda, according to all 13 of Maryland's Republican Senators.
