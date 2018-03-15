Delaware Senate Passes Modified Bump Stocks Ban, Sending Legislation Back to House

Delaware's state Senate passed a modified bill to ban bump stocks and trigger cranks but the legislation isn't yet ready for Gov. John Carney's signature.
The Senate's amendments included lowering a first-time offense for possession of a bump stock to a misdemeanor and allowing people to continue to relinquish bump stocks or trigger cranks without fearing prosecution based solely on the fact that they had the weapon when it was relinquished.
