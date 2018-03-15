Wicomico County Sues City of Salisbury For Over $350,000

Wicomico County has taken legal action against the City of Salisbury for unpaid bills.
The city and county share administrative space at the Government Office Building in Downtown Salisbury. According to court documents obtained by WBOC on Thursday, the county claims the city has an unpaid bill of $354,673.97 for capital expenditures. An invoice from the county's department of finance shows the bills date back to 2015.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices