Dorchester County School Board, Parents Form Advisory Committee Hoping to Improve Safety

Not a seat was empty inside the Dorchester County School building on Thursday where parents, teachers and school leaders filled the room ready to get down to business. Safety, parents say, is desperately needed after a Facebook video showing students and police fighting inside Cambridge South Dorchester High School's cafeteria, sparked outrage. Some students say they feel unsafe going to school, prompting parents to form a 900-member group demanding change.
