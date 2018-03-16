Rehoboth Contemplates Increasing Parking Permit Costs - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Contemplates Increasing Parking Permit Costs

As the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners prepare to vote on their new city budget, one item up for consideration is increasing parking permit costs.

The already-approved budget involves upping weekly permits from $60 to $80, three-day weekend permits from $35 to $45, and weekend permits up $5, from $15-20 on the weekends and $10-15 during the week.

