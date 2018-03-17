Coach Butch Waller Honored with Street Dedication

The all-time winningest public high school basketball coach in Maryland was honored with a street dedication on Friday. Coach Butch Waller claimed 805 wins this season with the Wicomico High School boys basketball team. Now his accomplishments with Wi-High can be remembered forever by driving on Butch Waller Way or by celebrating Butch Waller Day every March 16th.
