Congressman Andy Harris Addresses National and Local Issues at Town Hall in Worcester County

Congressman Andy Harris paid a visit to Worcester County on Friday night for a town hall meeting at Stephen Decatur Middle School. The question-answer session gave the Maryland state representative a chance to address constituents concerns. Everything from immigration to social security to gun control was discussed by neighbors. But so were local issues like offshore wind turbines coming to Ocean City.
