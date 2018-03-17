Update: 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

An update on the ongoing story of the more than two dozen dead horses found on a rural property in western Wicomico County. The horse remains, found late Friday morning, are continuing to be investigated by authorities to determine the causes of these deaths. The following video does include graphic video from Chopper 16 of several horse bodies in various states of decay. Caroline Coles reports live from the scene in Hebron with the latest on this investigation.
