DSP Investigating Deadly Harrington Crash

Delaware State Police said its investigating a deadly single-car crash Friday night. It happened around 7:01 p.m. on Fox Hunters Road, located just west of Hemping Road. According to DSP, Jerome L. Hall, 58, of Harrington, was driving east when he failed to account for a curve in the road, traveled off the roadway into a ditch, and struck a utility pole. Police said the car then rolled after hitting the pole and came to a rest beside it. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.