Maryland Police Investigating Wicomico County Homicide

Maryland State Police said its investigating a homicide after someone went to check in on his friend and found him unresponsive inside his home Saturday morning. According to MSP, troopers with the Homicide Unit were called to a home on the 500 block of Priscilla Street in Salisbury. Police said a friend went to check on Pierre Louis, 67, of Salisbury, Saturday when he didn't show up for church, and called 9-1-1 after finding Louis unresponsive in his home.