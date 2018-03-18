Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices