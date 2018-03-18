Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.

