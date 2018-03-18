Sunday Morning Sussex Fire Destroys Mobile Home

Details were limited, but from the photos provided it was clear to see the extensive damage caused by a fire inside a mobile home early Sunday morning at Malone's Bayside Marina in Millsboro. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company posted a few photos on their Facebook page that showed the heavy flames and smoke. According to an update on the page, the fire appeared to be under control just after 5:30 Sunday morning, but the photos show the mobile home is a complete loss.