NTSB: Plane That Crashed in Maryland Was Destroyed on Impact

A preliminary report on a fatal plane crash last month off coastal Maryland has determined the Cessna 172S was destroyed on impact after hitting the water. The report issued Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board noted other details leading up to the Feb. 28 crash off Assateague Island, but investigators are still piecing together what caused the plane with two passengers to crash.
