Police Investigating Dover Armed Robbery and Shooting

The Dover Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery after a man shot the victim in the leg before taking his money and shoes, and running off. It happened Saturday around 6:04 a.m. on S. Governors Avenue and W. Division Street. Police said the 29-year-old man was walking down the street when another man came up to him, demanding money. The victim said he didn't have any, before the suspect shot him in the leg and took an undisclosed amount of money.