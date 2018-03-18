Local Organization Campaigns to Go Strawless on Ocean City Beaches

One local organization in Worcester County wants locals and visitors to Ocean City to steer clear from drinking out of straws this summer. The reason? The Surf-Rider Foundation says the overwhelming amounts of plastic on Ocean City beaches is causing a threat to the environment. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, organizers of the campaign are looking to protect the beach.
