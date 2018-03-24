Senator Carper Visits CHEER Meals on Wheels Program

Delaware Senator Tom Carper spent Friday morning at the CHEER Center in Georgetown, touring the organization's Meals on Wheels operations. Carper's visit came as congress increased funding for Meals on Wheels. In 2017, "home delivered meals" programs received $227 million. Now they'll receive $246 million.
