Bivalve Fire Causes $100,000 in Damage

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of two-alarm fire on Nanticoke Road in Bivalve. The fire started around 7:25 a.m. in the living room of the two-story home and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to fire officials. Fifty firefighters battled the flames for three hours.

