Dorchester County Looking at Proposed Landfill Expansion

At a public hearing Thursday night, the county, alongside company, Geosyntec, discussed expanding the landfill. The site is next to the existing Beulah landfill, which is not far from the Veterans' Cemetery and a rail line that some are hoping will be used for tourism. Geosyntec says screening measures will be put in place to keep the landfill out of sight and the Maryland's Department of the Environment promises ecological concerns will also be addressed.