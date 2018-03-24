From a Facebook Post to The "Horse's Hero"

When Martha Nordstrom found out about the hundred neglected horses in Hebron one week ago, she decided to turn emotion into action. She says she wanted to bridge the gap and match those people wanting to help with the right resources. So she asked people to direct message her their name and contact information on Facebook so she could forward it to the Humane Society.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices