March For Our Lives Rally Held in Rehoboth Beach

Today, thousands of young students took their voices to the streets to protest gun laws. This comes in response to the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. While many people traveled to the nation's capital for the march, organizers in Sussex County held their very own march in Rehoboth Beach. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.
