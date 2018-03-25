Delaware Spends $370k Defending Against Prison Riot Lawsuit

The state of Delaware has spent more than $370,000 defending two former governors and a half dozen current and former prison officials against a federal lawsuit filed after a deadly inmate uprising last year. The sum was reported by Delaware's Office of Management and Budget in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Delaware State News.
