Church Skips Morning Service and Cleans Community Instead

Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some spring cleaning in Wicomico County. Oak Ridge Baptist Church closed shut their doors this morning so their members could serve the community As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, church members spend Sunday morning beautifying the community by digging deep and picking up trash.
