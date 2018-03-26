Smith Island Dry Dock Affected By Shoaling

After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling.
A dredging and jetty project have been underway since October, and Islanders hope the project will help dig them out.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices