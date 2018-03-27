Ocean View Contemplates 100 Percent Property Tax Increase - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean View Contemplates 100 Percent Property Tax Increase

Property taxes in Ocean View are set to increase--perhaps by  double.

The town says past administrations relied heavily on real estate transfer taxes for their operating budget. Mayor Walter Curran says that money should have been set aside for capital projects. Despite the town slowly weaning off transfer taxes, Curran says drainage and sidewalk repairs are critical and the funds they currently have aren't sufficient.

