Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning So - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning Some

Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street. But the new neighbors will stay for a while because the old hotel will become a transitional home for up to 30 recovering addicts, leaving people like Ruth Patton with many questions.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices