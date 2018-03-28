Worcester County Leaders Place Rt. 90 Expansion on SHA Priority List

Worcester County commissioners are getting ready to submit their priority list to the State Highway Administration this week.
That list outlines major projects the county hopes the SHA will take on next, and for the first time ever, that list includes expanding Route 90 into four lanes. WBOC's Angelo Bavarro reports. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 4)
