Survey for Safer Schools

A Maryland work group wants your opinion on how to make schools safer. The group wants the public to fill out a survey to share tips on school safety.
This survey was launched through an executive order by Governor Hogan. He says school safety needs to be a top priority. The work group wants to hear from school officials, government agencies, first responders, and parents.
