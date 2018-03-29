Survey for Safer Schools - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

A Maryland work group wants your opinion on how to make schools safer. The group wants the public to fill out a survey to share tips on school safety. 

This survey was launched through an executive order by Governor Hogan. He says school safety needs to be a top priority. The work group wants to hear from school officials, government agencies, first responders, and parents.

