Stabbing In Greensboro Leaves One Dead, One Arrested

At Obern Park hours earlier, there was a deadly stabbing. Maryland State police say the victim is a 26-year old man named Howard Lanman III. He died on the street. A murder worrying both parents and children who play close by. A few hours after the stabbing, police say they charged 25-year old Kevin Parker of Greensboro with murder.
