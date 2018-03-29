Stabbing In Greensboro Leaves One Dead, One Arrested - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Stabbing In Greensboro Leaves One Dead, One Arrested

At Obern Park hours earlier, there was a deadly stabbing. Maryland State police say the victim is a 26-year old man named Howard Lanman III. He died on the street. A murder worrying both parents and children who play close by. A few hours after the stabbing, police say they charged 25-year old Kevin Parker of Greensboro with murder.

