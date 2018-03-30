Rough Season Ends for Watermen Oystering in Maryland

Bunky Chance's skipjack, Faith, looks a little rough at the moment, but maybe not as rough as this year's oyster season.

Chance says oyster numbers were down this year. Prices, at $45 a bushel, were too. Wintery weather, stopping some people from oystering all together, didn't help much either.

But watermen, like Chance, say one more thing's on their plate. More and more fisheries are now becoming sanctuaries, giving watermen less space to oyster in overall.