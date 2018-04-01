Traffic Stop in Georgetown Leads to Drug Arrest

Georgetown Police said they arrested a New York man after they pulled him over for a traffic violation and found him in possession of marijuana. Around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Georgetown Police said they were patrolling on Dupont Boulevard when they saw Yu Jiang, 39, of Flushing, New York, commit a traffic violation. Police searched the car after they pulled him over and found about 2.25 pounds of marijuana in the car.