Update: Suspect in Attempted Murder-Suicide Was Former State Trooper

A spokeswoman for the Maryland State Police says a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife before fatally shooting himself is a former trooper. Spokeswoman Elena Russo tells The Daily Times that Gary Preston retired in 2005 at the rank of Trooper First Class. Preston was found dead at a home in Crisfield on Saturday. State police said responding officers also found his estranged wife, 44-year-old Susan Preston, at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.