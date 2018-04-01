Police Sweep Building Following Dover Shooting

It was a tense night in downtown Dover Sunday after a shooting that injured one drew major police presence. Police say they swept a building on Governors Avenue while searching for a possible suspect in that shooting. Officers where on the scene for more than three hours before the building was cleared. Police had blocked off the road between Division and Reed. WBOC will update you as more details become available.
