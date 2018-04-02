Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder, Part 2

The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.
Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
There, police found a 30-year-old woman on top of a roof who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.
