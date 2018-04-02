Immanuel Shelter Weighs Options After Judge Reverses Special Use Exception

After a Superior Court judge reversed a Board of Adjustment decision allowing a special use exception for a new homeless shelter in Lewes, the shelter is contemplating an an appeal.
Immanuel Shelter Board President Janet Idema says at their meeting next week, they'll decide whether to walk away, file an appeal, or switch gears and file for conditional use request instead.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices