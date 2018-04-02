Delaware Volunteer Fire Companies Could Face Tighter Financial Controls

Legislation passed by Delaware's General Assembly this year would place new financial controls on volunteer fire companies, a measure aimed at preventing illegal financial activity.
The measure allows Delaware's State Fire Prevention Commission to require a company to be audited, a step further than the annual financial report already requested by the state.
