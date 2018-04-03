City of Salisbury and Salisbury University Partner to Create Tax Credit Zone, Part 2

The City of Salisbury and Salisbury University are in the process of applying to establish a new tax credit zone by the university, which officials say would help boost business and spur economic development. It's all part of the RISE Zone Program through the Maryland Department of Commerce. WBOC's Angelo Bavaro reports. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices