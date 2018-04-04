Proposed Ordinance Could Make it Illegal for Animals to Wander

The current law in Wicomico County only deals with dogs that wander off a person's property.

Now the humane society wants to add all animals owned by someone to deal with complaints like the horse farm in Hebron.

Aaron Balsamo says it's common for cats, chickens, even goats to wander onto people's properties. Balsamo says the way the current law is written in Wicomico County, there's not much the humane society can do to stop animals from roaming.