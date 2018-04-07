Canada Mourns: 15 Dead After Truck, Hockey Team Bus Collide

A semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in western Canada, killing 15 people and injuring 14 in a catastrophic collision that a doctor compared to an airstrike and left the vehicles obliterated in the snow. The crash sent shockwaves through the team's small hometown and a country united by the national sport.
