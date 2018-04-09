Work Resumes on Salisbury Main Street Project

A private contractor closed East Main Street from Route 13 to Poplar Hill intersection in Salisbury on Monday morning, as work picked back up on the Main Street improvement project.
The closure allowed movement of equipment and materials for demolition and reconstruction of sidewalk and installation of landscape pavers. The contractor intends to reopen the road on weekends.
