Rising Tide Helps Animal Shelters in Need

WBOC and Sherwood Automotive are partnering for the second Rising Tide event of 2018, aimed to help our furry friends on Delmarva.

On Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. four drop off locations are collecting supplies like blankets, cleaning supplies, toys and food for pets at local animal shelters. Shelter Manager Chris Farrell at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown says donations like these are critical.