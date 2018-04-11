WBOC & Sherwood Automotive Rising Tide Event Underway

WBOC-TV and Sherwood Automotive are proud to continue the Rising Tide campaign in 2018, where we work together to help meet the needs of non-profit agencies on Delmarva. Between now and 7 p.m. Wednesday, we're collecting needed items for area animal shelters. Dropoff locations include Sherwood Kia of Salisbury, Sherwood's Auto Outlet 99 of Cambridge, plus WBOC in Milton and Dover.