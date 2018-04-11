Cemetery Restoration Project Continues in Crisfield

An overgrown cemetery in the heart of Somerset County, is finally coming back to life. The Union Asbury Cemetery, dating back to the 1800s, is undergoing a major restoration project.
Joe Paden is the man behind the project. He's transforming the burial grounds where nearly 500 bodies are laid to rest.
