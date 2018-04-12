I.G. Burton- Celebrating 110 Years

The year 1908 was a big year for automobiles. Some of the very first models of the cars that we know and love today were created during that very year. 1908 was also around the time when the car dealership I.G. Burton was created. With years and years of history in the automobile industry, it's no wonder they're still serving Delaware to this day.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices